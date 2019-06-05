Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement on the Tiananmen Square anniversary continues his government’s verbal sparring with Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Canada voices ‘real concern’ about human rights in China on 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown
- Prime Minister Trudeau’s remarks were ‘gross accusations’, Chinese embassy says
- Canada’s foreign ministry calls on Beijing to ‘break silence’ on events of June 1989
Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said Ottawa was respecting the rule of law when it arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Photo: Bloomberg
Canada ‘extremely disappointed’ over China’s detention of Michael Kovrig, Michael Spavor
- Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan calls for immediate release of Canadian citizens held on spying charges
- Beijing’s actions ‘undermine democracy’, lawmaker says
