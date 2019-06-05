Worshippers leave a mosque in Kasghar after prayers on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang’s vanishing mosques highlight pressure on China’s Muslims as Ramadan ends with a whimper
- Few signs of Eid celebrations after crackdown that has seen a reported million Uygurs and other minorities interned in camps
- Muslims in far western Chinese region say they are now ‘too scared’ to practise their faith in public
Topic | Xinjiang
Worshippers leave a mosque in Kasghar after prayers on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Beijing made the right decision to send in the troops to end a student protest in 1989, China’s current defence chief said on Sunday. Photo: AP
Tiananmen Square crackdown, Xinjiang … China’s defence minister says Beijing got them both right
- Killing of hundreds of Chinese citizens in 1989 validated by nation’s economic successes in decades since, Wei Fenghe says at Shangri-La Dialogue
- Use of ‘vocational training centres’ in Xinjiang has improved people’s quality of life
Topic | Shangri-La Dialogue
Beijing made the right decision to send in the troops to end a student protest in 1989, China’s current defence chief said on Sunday. Photo: AP