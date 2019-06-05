Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Worshippers leave a mosque in Kasghar after prayers on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Politics

Xinjiang’s vanishing mosques highlight pressure on China’s Muslims as Ramadan ends with a whimper

  • Few signs of Eid celebrations after crackdown that has seen a reported million Uygurs and other minorities interned in camps
  • Muslims in far western Chinese region say they are now ‘too scared’ to practise their faith in public
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:59pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:59pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Worshippers leave a mosque in Kasghar after prayers on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Beijing made the right decision to send in the troops to end a student protest in 1989, China’s current defence chief said on Sunday. Photo: AP
Military

Tiananmen Square crackdown, Xinjiang … China’s defence minister says Beijing got them both right

  • Killing of hundreds of Chinese citizens in 1989 validated by nation’s economic successes in decades since, Wei Fenghe says at Shangri-La Dialogue
  • Use of ‘vocational training centres’ in Xinjiang has improved people’s quality of life
Topic |   Shangri-La Dialogue
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 1:00pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:55pm, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing made the right decision to send in the troops to end a student protest in 1989, China’s current defence chief said on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.