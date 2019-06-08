Channels

Joyce Msuya, acting head of the UN Environment Programme, says bad infrastructure can have a negative environmental impact. Photo: Simon Song
Politics

UN’s environment chief urges China to keep belt and road projects green and clean

  • Joyce Msuya of the UN Environment Programme is full of praise for Beijing’s success in tackling air pollution but says there is work still to be done
  • Commitment to environmental protection seen at home must be extended to infrastructure projects developed overseas, she says
Topic |   China pollution
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 1:00pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:00pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Joyce Msuya, acting head of the UN Environment Programme, says bad infrastructure can have a negative environmental impact. Photo: Simon Song
China's efforts to cut pollution are being hampered by local officials who use creative methods to hide their lack of action. Photo: Simon Song
Politics

China’s green efforts hit by fake data and corruption among the grass roots

  • Local officials have devised creative ways to cover up their lack of action on tackling pollution
  • Falsified monitoring information risks directing clean-up efforts away from where they are needed most
Topic |   China pollution
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 7:30am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 8:10am, 19 May, 2019

China’s efforts to cut pollution are being hampered by local officials who use creative methods to hide their lack of action. Photo: Simon Song
