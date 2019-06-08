Joyce Msuya, acting head of the UN Environment Programme, says bad infrastructure can have a negative environmental impact. Photo: Simon Song
UN’s environment chief urges China to keep belt and road projects green and clean
- Joyce Msuya of the UN Environment Programme is full of praise for Beijing’s success in tackling air pollution but says there is work still to be done
- Commitment to environmental protection seen at home must be extended to infrastructure projects developed overseas, she says
Topic | China pollution
China’s green efforts hit by fake data and corruption among the grass roots
- Local officials have devised creative ways to cover up their lack of action on tackling pollution
- Falsified monitoring information risks directing clean-up efforts away from where they are needed most
