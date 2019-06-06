President Donald Trump during a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France on Thursday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump ‘probably planning’ for tariffs on all Chinese goods after G20
- US president’s move, if implemented, would dramatically escalate his months-long trade war with Beijing
- Placing punitive duties on Chinese goods not already subject to 25 per cent taxes would be made ‘over the next two weeks, probably right after the G20’, he says
China's Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng. Photo: Xinhua
China ridicules US basis for tariffs, saying ‘real’ trade imbalance is only a third of what Donald Trump claims
- Commerce Ministry report shows trade deficit between the world’s two largest economies just 37 per cent of the figure published by the US government
- China and the United States are set to send delegations to a meeting of G20 trade ministers later this week in Japan
