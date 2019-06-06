Channels

President Donald Trump during a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France on Thursday. Photo: AP
Politics

Donald Trump ‘probably planning’ for tariffs on all Chinese goods after G20

  • US president’s move, if implemented, would dramatically escalate his months-long trade war with Beijing
  • Placing punitive duties on Chinese goods not already subject to 25 per cent taxes would be made ‘over the next two weeks, probably right after the G20’, he says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 10:58pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:01pm, 6 Jun, 2019

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China ridicules US basis for tariffs, saying ‘real’ trade imbalance is only a third of what Donald Trump claims

  • Commerce Ministry report shows trade deficit between the world’s two largest economies just 37 per cent of the figure published by the US government
  • China and the United States are set to send delegations to a meeting of G20 trade ministers later this week in Japan
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Published: 9:45pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:53pm, 6 Jun, 2019

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng. Photo: Xinhua
