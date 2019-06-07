Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (pictured in May) likely will not see a ruling on her case in the British Columbia Supreme Court for more than two years, her lawyers said on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers say it would be ‘a record’ if an extradition ruling was made within two years as Huawei CFO’s court hearings continue
- Lawyer David Martin proposed a series of submissions and hearings stretching into September 2020
- Any ruling on Meng’s extradition to the US to face fraud charges related to Huawei’s alleged breach of Iran sanctions would come even later
A Huawei engineer inspects the 5G base station antenna in the testing system at Huawei’s Songshan Lake Manufacturing Centre in Dongguan, Guangdong province, on May 30. Photo: Reuters
