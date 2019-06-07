Channels

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (pictured in May) likely will not see a ruling on her case in the British Columbia Supreme Court for more than two years, her lawyers said on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers say it would be ‘a record’ if an extradition ruling was made within two years as Huawei CFO’s court hearings continue

  • Lawyer David Martin proposed a series of submissions and hearings stretching into September 2020
  • Any ruling on Meng’s extradition to the US to face fraud charges related to Huawei’s alleged breach of Iran sanctions would come even later
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 1:37am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:18am, 7 Jun, 2019

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (pictured in May) likely will not see a ruling on her case in the British Columbia Supreme Court for more than two years, her lawyers said on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
A Huawei engineer inspects the 5G base station antenna in the testing system at Huawei’s Songshan Lake Manufacturing Centre in Dongguan, Guangdong province, on May 30. Photo: Reuters
Richard Harris
Here’s how Huawei can reverse its fortunes: offer its 5G technology to the world for free

  • The US and China find themselves backed into a corner in the trade war, but one bold move by Huawei could turn the chess-like impasse into a winning move for the Chinese side
Richard Harris

Richard Harris  

Published: 11:00pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:15am, 7 Jun, 2019

A Huawei engineer inspects the 5G base station antenna in the testing system at Huawei’s Songshan Lake Manufacturing Centre in Dongguan, Guangdong province, on May 30. Photo: Reuters
