Illustration: Brian Wang
Chinese tech hub Shenzhen becomes key trade war battleground as US strikes at Huawei, its ‘dragon’s head’
- As home to some of the country’s biggest exporters and tech firms, including Tencent and ZTE, few other places in China are more exposed to Washington’s tariffs
- No company is more important to the city than Huawei, which has been hit by a range of US sanctions that could have a profound knock-on effect
Topic | US-China tech war
Illustration: Brian Wang
Employees step out from a shuttle bus near a Huawei 5G sign on display at its headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: AP
US is waging a tech war against this Shenzhen district
- City has grown from a fishing village of 30,000 people to a sprawling manufacturing and innovation megacity of more than 13 million
- Shenzhen caught in crossfire of tech war as country’s most advanced technologies, from AI to drones and robotics, being developed in the area
Topic | US-China tech war
Employees step out from a shuttle bus near a Huawei 5G sign on display at its headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: AP