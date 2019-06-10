Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Brian Wang
Politics

Chinese tech hub Shenzhen becomes key trade war battleground as US strikes at Huawei, its ‘dragon’s head’

  • As home to some of the country’s biggest exporters and tech firms, including Tencent and ZTE, few other places in China are more exposed to Washington’s tariffs
  • No company is more important to the city than Huawei, which has been hit by a range of US sanctions that could have a profound knock-on effect
Topic |   US-China tech war
SCMP

Phoebe Zhang  

William Zheng  

Celia Chen  

Published: 6:00am, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:22am, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Brian Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Employees step out from a shuttle bus near a Huawei 5G sign on display at its headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: AP
Start-ups

US is waging a tech war against this Shenzhen district

  • City has grown from a fishing village of 30,000 people to a sprawling manufacturing and innovation megacity of more than 13 million
  • Shenzhen caught in crossfire of tech war as country’s most advanced technologies, from AI to drones and robotics, being developed in the area
Topic |   US-China tech war
Celia Chen

Celia Chen  

Published: 6:00am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 1:39pm, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Employees step out from a shuttle bus near a Huawei 5G sign on display at its headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.