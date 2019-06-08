Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon greets fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui before introducing him at a news conference on November 20, 2018 in New York. Photo: AFP
How renegade Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui became a centre of Washington intrigue
- Guo Wengui allegedly offered a pair of conservative operatives US$9 million for dirt on his enemies’ porn habits and out-of-wedlock children. Now he’s suing
Topic | Donald Trump
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon greets fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui before introducing him at a news conference on November 20, 2018 in New York. Photo: AFP