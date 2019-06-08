People attend the China Homelife Mexico fair in Mexico City. Photo: AFP
The enemy of my enemy: Chinese vendors and Mexican clients find unexpected common ground at trade expo as nations face US tariffs
- Mexico is now getting a taste of what Beijing calls Trump’s ‘economic terrorism’ – pushing the US neighbour closer to China
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington in October. Photo: AFP
‘Not nearly enough’ progress on Mexico talks, Donald Trump says, with negotiations to resume on Thursday
- Mexican delegation, led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, met at White House for about 90 minutes with US officials, including Pence and Pompeo
- Lack of agreement increases likelihood that US will begin imposing 5 per cent tariffs on all goods from Mexico from Monday
