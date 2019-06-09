Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said in Saturday’s debate that if she is reelected she plans to push tax reform and to continue strengthening Taiwan’s indigenous defence industry. Photo: AP
Taiwan election: DPP presidential candidates Tsai Ing-wen and William Lai face off in sole scheduled debate
- If re-elected, Tsai said she plans to push tax reform and continue strengthening Taiwan’s defence industry
- Lai said he is against the Hong Kong model of ‘one country, two systems’ and a peace treaty with China
There has been growing bipartisan support in Washington for a harder line toward China and improved ties with Taiwan. Photo: EPA
Taiwan put on US defence department list of ‘countries’ in latest move likely to goad China
- The wording is an apparent break with Washington’s long-standing adherence to a one-China policy
- The acting US defence secretary, in the report’s introduction, identifies the Chinese Communist Party as the architect of a vision for ‘repressive world order’
