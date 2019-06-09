Channels

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said in Saturday’s debate that if she is reelected she plans to push tax reform and to continue strengthening Taiwan’s indigenous defence industry. Photo: AP
Politics

Taiwan election: DPP presidential candidates Tsai Ing-wen and William Lai face off in sole scheduled debate

  • If re-elected, Tsai said she plans to push tax reform and continue strengthening Taiwan’s defence industry
  • Lai said he is against the Hong Kong model of ‘one country, two systems’ and a peace treaty with China
Topic |   Taiwan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:32am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:31am, 9 Jun, 2019

There has been growing bipartisan support in Washington for a harder line toward China and improved ties with Taiwan. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Taiwan put on US defence department list of ‘countries’ in latest move likely to goad China

  • The wording is an apparent break with Washington’s long-standing adherence to a one-China policy
  • The acting US defence secretary, in the report’s introduction, identifies the Chinese Communist Party as the architect of a vision for ‘repressive world order’
Topic |   Taiwan
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 5:18am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:05am, 8 Jun, 2019

