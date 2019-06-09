It is not clear if the ban on The Washington Post and The Guardian will be permanent. Photo: Shutterstock
China uses ‘Great Firewall’ to block Washington Post, Guardian websites
- Newspapers’ sites had until recently been among the few major English-language outlets still regularly accessible in mainland China
- Latest restrictions come amid increased censorship around 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown
Censorship, silence and time have created a gulf between the young people who witnessed the Tiananmen crackdown 30 years ago and those who came after them.
Generation Amnesia: why China’s youth don’t talk about Tiananmen
- Three decades have passed since the Tiananmen Square crackdown when troops fired on student-led pro-democracy protesters
- The shots were heard around the country and reverberate today despite persistent official censorship of the event
