China and the United States are locked in a protracted dispute over trade and technology. Photo: AP
Politics

Chinese state media calls new tech export controls a shield ‘against certain countries’

  • Party mouthpiece says the measure is a ‘firewall’ to protect country’s efforts to be an innovative economy and develop advanced technologies
  • Analysts say it is just the latest retaliation in China’s tussle with the US, and it will further affect global supply chain
Topic |   US-China tech war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 8:53pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:53pm, 9 Jun, 2019

The new list aims to “more effectively forestall and defuse national security risks”, according to China’s top economic planning agency. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China to unveil new measure to protect tech firms targeted in trade war

  • Study is under way to set up so-called national technological security management list, with more details to come ‘in the near future’, Xinhua says
  • It comes days after Beijing said it would blacklist ‘unreliable’ foreign entities
Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 8:34pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 8 Jun, 2019

