China and the United States are locked in a protracted dispute over trade and technology. Photo: AP
Chinese state media calls new tech export controls a shield ‘against certain countries’
- Party mouthpiece says the measure is a ‘firewall’ to protect country’s efforts to be an innovative economy and develop advanced technologies
- Analysts say it is just the latest retaliation in China’s tussle with the US, and it will further affect global supply chain
Topic | US-China tech war
The new list aims to “more effectively forestall and defuse national security risks”, according to China’s top economic planning agency. Photo: Xinhua
China to unveil new measure to protect tech firms targeted in trade war
- Study is under way to set up so-called national technological security management list, with more details to come ‘in the near future’, Xinhua says
- It comes days after Beijing said it would blacklist ‘unreliable’ foreign entities
Topic | US-China relations
