Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Cambodian man play his smartphone near Huawei logo in Phnom Penh. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Donald Trump’s acting budget chief Russell Vought asks for two-year delay on Huawei sales restrictions

  • Vought requested that some restrictions against sales be delayed for ‘to ensure the effective implementation of the prohibition without compromising security’
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:37am, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:37am, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Cambodian man play his smartphone near Huawei logo in Phnom Penh. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Huawei said that banning the company from the US market using cybersecurity as an excuse “will do nothing” to strengthen the security of government networks. Photo: AFP
Gear

Huawei asks US courts for summary judgment on its move to get federal ban on its gear overturned

  • Huawei calls on US to halt ‘state-sanctioned campaign against company’ as it will not deliver cybersecurity
  • The US government recently took its campaign against Huawei a step further, placing it on a trade blacklist that prevents it from buying American technology
Topic |   US-China tech war
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 10:30am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 1:13am, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei said that banning the company from the US market using cybersecurity as an excuse “will do nothing” to strengthen the security of government networks. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.