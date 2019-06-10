A Cambodian man play his smartphone near Huawei logo in Phnom Penh. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump’s acting budget chief Russell Vought asks for two-year delay on Huawei sales restrictions
- Vought requested that some restrictions against sales be delayed for ‘to ensure the effective implementation of the prohibition without compromising security’
Huawei said that banning the company from the US market using cybersecurity as an excuse “will do nothing” to strengthen the security of government networks. Photo: AFP
Huawei asks US courts for summary judgment on its move to get federal ban on its gear overturned
- Huawei calls on US to halt ‘state-sanctioned campaign against company’ as it will not deliver cybersecurity
- The US government recently took its campaign against Huawei a step further, placing it on a trade blacklist that prevents it from buying American technology
