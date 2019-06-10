Supporters of Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu, from the Kuomintang, hold Taiwanese flags during a campaign event in Taipei on June 1. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s DPP and KMT launch primaries for 2020 presidential elections
- Candidates announced in what is being seen as a showdown between the self-ruled island’s pro-independence and pro-unification camps
- Popular Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu is ahead of other potential contenders – including Tsai Ing-wen – in most opinion polls
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Lieutenant General H. Stacy Clardy III exchanges gifts with Major General Liu Erh-jung during the symposium in Honolulu on Wednesday. Photo: US Marine Corps Forces, Pacific
US releases photo of Taiwanese major general at Indo-Pacific military talks
- Flag of Taiwan’s Marine Corps also seen in pictures posted on social media by US Pacific Marines in another move likely to anger Beijing
- While some Taipei lawmakers see the self-ruled island edging closer to Washington, analysts say they are not heading towards normalising ties
Topic | Taiwan
