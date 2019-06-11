Yun Guangzhong, the party chief in Hohhot, is now under investigation by the anti-corruption watchdog. Photo: Weibo
Chinese Communist Party chief in Inner Mongolia’s capital becomes latest ‘tiger’ snared in corruption crackdown
- Yun Guangzhong, the Hohhot party boss, is detained on suspicion of ‘violations of discipline and law’, a euphemism for corruption
- Senior official’s sudden fall from grace follows visit from an anti-graft team, which accused local officials of not taking their duties seriously enough
Topic | Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
