The environment bureau in Hebei province, China’s steelmaking heartland, says pollutant PM2.5 levels were below 35 micrograms for the first time since records began. Photo: Reuters
Chinese smog hotspot Hebei breathes a little easier after hitting air quality standard for first time
- PM2.5 in steel heartland below 35 micrograms for first time since records began
- In May, Hebei’s air pollution index was down 6.6 per cent year-on-year
Pollution levels in some parts of China worsened this winter. Photo: Reuters
China names and shames major state enterprises for breaching pollution limits
- Heavy industry among companies fined up to US$1 million amid fears economic slowdown is undermining war on pollution
- Environment ministry fines business for exceeding limits and says some regions have used slowing economy as excuse to backslide on curbs
