US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said an anticipated meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit could produce “some sort of agreement” but no “definitive” deal. Photo: Bloomberg
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross rules out ‘definitive’ trade deal at Xi-Trump G20 parley
- ‘The trade deal is going to be thousands of pages,’ he tells a US business news channel
- ‘The G20 is not a place where anyone makes a definitive deal,’ Ross says
Topic | US-China trade war
The US wanted “enormous” changes to Chinese law, according to international relations professor Shi Yinhong. Photo: Alamy
US accused of undermining trade talks by demanding ‘hundreds’ of changes to Chinese law
- State Council adviser Shi Yinhong says America’s insistence on strong intellectual property protections is asking too much of Beijing
- Chinese officials have started to think ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ as the gap between the two sides continues to widen
