Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has secured her party’s nomination to run for a second-term in January’s presidential election. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Tsai Ing-wen wins second shot at Taiwan’s presidency

  • Fiercely fought primary secures incumbent’s DPP nomination to run for another four-year term
  • Defeated challenger William Lai Ching-te lags nine points behind in support
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 2:01pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:14pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has secured her party's nomination to run for a second-term in January's presidential election. Photo: Bloomberg
People watch a video showing ‘Tank Man’ at a vigil in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

President Tsai Ing-wen promises to defend democracy as Taiwan marks 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown

  • Leader marks June 4 killings with message to ‘freedom-loving friends in Hong Kong and China’ a day after hosting exiled dissidents
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 10:27pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:10am, 5 Jun, 2019

People watch a video showing ‘Tank Man’ at a vigil in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
