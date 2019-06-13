Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has secured her party’s nomination to run for a second-term in January’s presidential election. Photo: Bloomberg
Tsai Ing-wen wins second shot at Taiwan’s presidency
- Fiercely fought primary secures incumbent’s DPP nomination to run for another four-year term
- Defeated challenger William Lai Ching-te lags nine points behind in support
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
People watch a video showing ‘Tank Man’ at a vigil in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
President Tsai Ing-wen promises to defend democracy as Taiwan marks 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown
- Leader marks June 4 killings with message to ‘freedom-loving friends in Hong Kong and China’ a day after hosting exiled dissidents
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
