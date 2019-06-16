A Communist Party journal has published a series of essays setting out Beijing’s stance on the trade war ahead of a possible meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Communist Party journal lays out China’s trade war stance ahead of possible Xi-Trump talks
- Beijing wants a ‘win-win’ deal to end conflict with Washington but will ‘struggle to the end’ if necessary
- Qiushi, or ‘Seeking Truth’, reflects leadership’s position and is required reading for all cadres
Topic | US-China trade war
Toshiba was one of the companies affected by US actions to prevent the rise of Japan in a trade war that echoes in today’s tensions between the US and China. Photo: Reuters
Lessons from an old trade war: China can learn from the Japan experience
- In the last half of the 20th century US worries about a rising Japan led to tariffs and technology mistrust
- Differences in the Chinese experience may predict a different outcome
Topic | US-China tech war
