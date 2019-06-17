Exiled former student leader Wang Dan and more than 20 other Chinese activists are calling on the UN Human Rights Council to investigate the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989. Photo: AFP
Tiananmen exiles seek UN investigation into 1989 crackdown
- Protest leader Wang Dan and other activists submit complaint to Human Rights Council
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Kenneth Lam remains committed to ensuring the truth about the Tiananmen Square crackdown is told. Photo: Winson Wong
After 30-year search, Canadian journalist Arthur Kent finally tracks down the Hong Kong student activist he filmed during Tiananmen Square crackdown
- Kent, a freelancer working in Beijing during the protests, reconnected with Kenneth Lam, whom he had lost sight of after the square was cleared
- Lam appears with Beijing student activist Cheng Zhen in a scene in Kent’s film, Black Night in June, containing newly restored footage
