A new study by US scientists says the rate at which Himalayan glaciers are melting has doubled over the past two decades. Photo: Alamy
Climate change is causing Himalayan glaciers to melt twice as fast, research shows
- Study by US scientists says changes to seasonal run-offs pose growing threat to water supplies for 800 million people
- Claims based on 44 years of satellite images showing retreat of 650 glaciers across China, India, Nepal and Bhutan
Topic | Climate change
A new study by US scientists says the rate at which Himalayan glaciers are melting has doubled over the past two decades. Photo: Alamy