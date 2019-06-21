Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China needs to be on guard against hostile external forces, according to a top security official. Photo: AFP
Politics

Be on alert for external ‘hostile forces’, Chinese security chief warns cadres

  • Rising political star Chen Yixin says China needs to strengthen its guard against online-aided threats to public opinion
  • Comments come after series of protests in Hong Kong and underline Beijing’s determination to stop the city’s civil society influencing the mainland, observers say
Topic |   China's Communist Party
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 6:00am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:23am, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

China needs to be on guard against hostile external forces, according to a top security official. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.