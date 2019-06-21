China needs to be on guard against hostile external forces, according to a top security official. Photo: AFP
Be on alert for external ‘hostile forces’, Chinese security chief warns cadres
- Rising political star Chen Yixin says China needs to strengthen its guard against online-aided threats to public opinion
- Comments come after series of protests in Hong Kong and underline Beijing’s determination to stop the city’s civil society influencing the mainland, observers say
