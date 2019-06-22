As clashes continued in Hong Kong, Tsai Ing-wen secured the Democratic Progressive Party's nomination to seek re-election as Taiwan’s president. Photo: Facebook
How the storm over Hong Kong’s extradition bill battered Beijing’s ‘one country, two systems’ ambitions for Taiwan
- President Tsai Ing-wen’s re-election prospects boosted as Hong Kong protests highlight city’s ties with mainland
- Han Kuo-yu, candidate for Beijing-friendly opposition Kuomintang, says Taiwan will adopt the arrangement ‘over my dead body’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
