Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

As clashes continued in Hong Kong, Tsai Ing-wen secured the Democratic Progressive Party's nomination to seek re-election as Taiwan’s president. Photo: Facebook
Politics

How the storm over Hong Kong’s extradition bill battered Beijing’s ‘one country, two systems’ ambitions for Taiwan

  • President Tsai Ing-wen’s re-election prospects boosted as Hong Kong protests highlight city’s ties with mainland
  • Han Kuo-yu, candidate for Beijing-friendly opposition Kuomintang, says Taiwan will adopt the arrangement ‘over my dead body’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Minnie Chan  

Kristin Huang  

Echo Xie  

Matt Ho  

Published: 5:00am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:00am, 22 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

As clashes continued in Hong Kong, Tsai Ing-wen secured the Democratic Progressive Party's nomination to seek re-election as Taiwan’s president. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
LIVE
Politics
LIVE

As it happened: How Hong Kong extradition bill protesters continued siege of police headquarters into Friday night

  • A peaceful sit-in near the legislature escalated into a road occupation before heading to the Wan Chai headquarters
  • The government had not acceded to protesters' demands by the set deadline of Thursday evening
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 11:45am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:40pm, 21 Jun, 2019

As night falls, protesters are still outside the police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Edmond So
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 11:45am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:40pm, 21 Jun, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.