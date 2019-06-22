The sorting of household waste is more of a novelty than the norm in China. Photo: Xinhua
Can China sort its household waste recycling problem by 2020?
- After two decades of inaction, Chinese President Xi Jinping has set a deadline for the nation
- Small, local successes show education is the key
Topic | China pollution
In some extreme cases, incomplete pipework meant factories in industrial parks discharged directly into waterways. Photo: Reuters
What China must do to clean up its act on waste water
- Inadequate infrastructure and industry standards are holding the country back in the battle to save the environment, new study finds
