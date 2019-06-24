Channels

Qiao Jianjun was arrested by Swedish police a year ago following a request from Beijing. Photo: Handout
Politics

Swedish court’s decision to free Chinese suspect ‘a major setback’ for global fugitive hunt

  • Former head of grain storage facility Qiao Jianjun is wanted on suspicion of having embezzled millions of dollars
  • Development could be part of broader pushback against China amid distrust of legal system, political scientist says
Topic |   Crime in China
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 8:00am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hong Kong protesters’ audacity – in particular their open defiance of the city’s ultimate political masters in Beijing – has gained them widespread praise. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Scoffing in Singapore, praise in Philippines: how Asia sees Hong Kong’s extradition bill protests

  • The mammoth marches that involved an estimated 2 million people have inspired a range of views from the region’s citizens and direct action veterans
  • Some are in favour, and see hope in Hongkongers’ audacity – while others run the gamut from shrill condemnation to ambivalence
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Phila Siu  

Published: 11:00am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:01pm, 22 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

