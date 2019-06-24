Qiao Jianjun was arrested by Swedish police a year ago following a request from Beijing. Photo: Handout
Swedish court’s decision to free Chinese suspect ‘a major setback’ for global fugitive hunt
- Former head of grain storage facility Qiao Jianjun is wanted on suspicion of having embezzled millions of dollars
- Development could be part of broader pushback against China amid distrust of legal system, political scientist says
Topic | Crime in China
The Hong Kong protesters’ audacity – in particular their open defiance of the city’s ultimate political masters in Beijing – has gained them widespread praise. Photo: Dickson Lee
Scoffing in Singapore, praise in Philippines: how Asia sees Hong Kong’s extradition bill protests
- The mammoth marches that involved an estimated 2 million people have inspired a range of views from the region’s citizens and direct action veterans
- Some are in favour, and see hope in Hongkongers’ audacity – while others run the gamut from shrill condemnation to ambivalence
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
