China’s struggle to stamp out African swine fever in its pig herds has sent shock waves through global meat markets. Photo: AP
China’s pork imports rise to highest since 2016
- Year-on-year surge as world’s largest pork consumer stocks up
- Country’s agriculture ministry confirmed latest case of African swine fever on Friday
Topic | Food and agriculture
China’s struggle to stamp out African swine fever in its pig herds has sent shock waves through global meat markets. Photo: AP
Traders are betting the pig disease that has rapidly swept through China will continue to disrupt supply and keep boosting the share prices of breeders. Photo: AP
Traders pig out on China pork stocks as deadly African swine fever roils world’s biggest pig market
- Shares of Muyuan Foodstuff and Jiangxi Zhengbang have doubled in past year
- Stock prices still have room to grow, analysts say, as African swine fever kills off China’s pigs
Topic | African swine fever
Traders are betting the pig disease that has rapidly swept through China will continue to disrupt supply and keep boosting the share prices of breeders. Photo: AP