Huawei financial chief Meng Wanzhou leaves her family home in Vancouver, British Columbia in May. The US government wants Meng extradited to face bank fraud charges related to an alleged breach of US sanctions against Iran. Photo: Reuters
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers urge Canada’s justice minister to halt extradition case in name of ‘human decency’
- Statement urges minister David Lametti to withdraw the proceedings because they are without merit
- Says ending the protracted legal battle would be ‘in Canada's national interests’
Topic | Huawei
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is unlikely to see a ruling on her case for more than two years. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou faces January extradition hearing as lawyers brace for two-year fight amid ongoing Huawei trade war drama
- Canadian judge sets formal extradition case to begin on January 20, 2020, hearings expected to run until at least October 2020
- Any ruling on Meng’s extradition to the US to face fraud charges related to Huawei’s alleged breach of Iran sanctions would come later
Topic | US-China tech war
