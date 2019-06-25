In an address to the UN Human Rights Council, the vice-governor of China’s Xinjiang region has responded to international criticism of the treatment of Uygur and other minorities. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang camps defended at UN human rights forum
- Vice-Governor Erkin Tuniyaz responds to international criticism of internment centres
- Terrorism and religious extremism in region now ‘effectively contained’, UN hears
In an address to the UN Human Rights Council, the vice-governor of China’s Xinjiang region has responded to international criticism of the treatment of Uygur and other minorities. Photo: AFP
The Chinese flag flies over a mosque in Kashgar, Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Why Indonesia’s muted response to China’s Xinjiang Uyghur internment camps is in stark contrast to anger over Rohingya crisis
- A new report by the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict says some Indonesians and Islamic groups see the reports of religious persecution as Western propaganda aimed at denigrating China
- The government of President Joko Widodo is also worried that taking a more vocal stance would embolden the country’s influential Islamic right
