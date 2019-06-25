Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

In an address to the UN Human Rights Council, the vice-governor of China’s Xinjiang region has responded to international criticism of the treatment of Uygur and other minorities. Photo: AFP
Politics

Xinjiang camps defended at UN human rights forum

  • Vice-Governor Erkin Tuniyaz responds to international criticism of internment centres
  • Terrorism and religious extremism in region now ‘effectively contained’, UN hears
Topic |   Human rights in China
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:31pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:31pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

In an address to the UN Human Rights Council, the vice-governor of China’s Xinjiang region has responded to international criticism of the treatment of Uygur and other minorities. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Chinese flag flies over a mosque in Kashgar, Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Why Indonesia’s muted response to China’s Xinjiang Uyghur internment camps is in stark contrast to anger over Rohingya crisis

  • A new report by the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict says some Indonesians and Islamic groups see the reports of religious persecution as Western propaganda aimed at denigrating China
  • The government of President Joko Widodo is also worried that taking a more vocal stance would embolden the country’s influential Islamic right
Topic |   Xinjiang
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 12:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:25pm, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Chinese flag flies over a mosque in Kashgar, Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.