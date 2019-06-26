An anti-tariff poster is seen on a life vest outside the US International Trade Commission building in Washington. Photo: Xinhua
US wraps up hearings on plan to hit all Chinese goods with tariffs as trade war nears first anniversary
- Hundreds of companies and industry groups weigh in on impact of proposed tariffs on around US$300 billion of Chinese items
- Hearings conclude ahead of Saturday’s Trump-Xi meeting in Japan
Topic | US-China trade war
An anti-tariff poster is seen on a life vest outside the US International Trade Commission building in Washington. Photo: Xinhua
Roughly 95 per cent of the bicycles sold in the US come from China.
Behind the Tariffs: How bicycles link China and the US
- How the supply chain connecting Shanghai with North Carolina to supply America’s bicycles is under strain from tariffs and the trade war
- The American company and its Chinese partner working to find a way around the tariffs on steel, aluminium and components that are punishing their businesses
Topic | US-China trade war
Roughly 95 per cent of the bicycles sold in the US come from China.