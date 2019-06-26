Channels

An anti-tariff poster is seen on a life vest outside the US International Trade Commission building in Washington. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

US wraps up hearings on plan to hit all Chinese goods with tariffs as trade war nears first anniversary

  • Hundreds of companies and industry groups weigh in on impact of proposed tariffs on around US$300 billion of Chinese items
  • Hearings conclude ahead of Saturday’s Trump-Xi meeting in Japan
Topic |   US-China trade war
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 3:45am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:22am, 26 Jun, 2019

Roughly 95 per cent of the bicycles sold in the US come from China.
Podcasts

Behind the Tariffs: How bicycles link China and the US

  • How the supply chain connecting Shanghai with North Carolina to supply America’s bicycles is under strain from tariffs and the trade war
  • The American company and its Chinese partner working to find a way around the tariffs on steel, aluminium and components that are punishing their businesses
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Jarrod Watt  

Naomi Ng  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 5:35pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:47pm, 25 Jun, 2019

