Han Kuo-yu is vying to be the presidential candidate for Kuomintang, which will hold its primaries next month. Photo: AFP
Taiwan presidential hopeful Han Kuo-yu left at sea by fiasco over ‘shipping route to mainland’
- Kaohsiung mayor’s tourism chief attends launch of new route to mainland China – only for it to be discredited within hours
- Han, who had promised to make Kaohsiung prosperous, also plummets in latest opinion polls in the race to be president
As clashes continued in Hong Kong, Tsai Ing-wen secured the Democratic Progressive Party's nomination to seek re-election as Taiwan’s president. Photo: Facebook
How the storm over Hong Kong’s extradition bill battered Beijing’s ‘one country, two systems’ ambitions for Taiwan
- President Tsai Ing-wen’s re-election prospects boosted as Hong Kong protests highlight city’s ties with mainland
- Han Kuo-yu, candidate for Beijing-friendly opposition Kuomintang, says Taiwan will adopt the arrangement ‘over my dead body’
