Protesters in Taipei carry banners saying "reject red media" and "safeguard the nation's democracy" during a rally against pro-China media on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Taiwan set for pro-mainland fake news deluge before its elections
- Reports that China rescued Taiwanese tourists stranded in Japan during typhoon were fake, but social media boosted their impact
- Police are probing false claims that the Taipei government funded Hong Kong protests
Topic | Taiwan
Protesters in Taipei carry banners saying "reject red media" and "safeguard the nation's democracy" during a rally against pro-China media on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Supporters of Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu, from the Kuomintang, hold Taiwanese flags during a campaign event in Taipei on June 1. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s DPP and KMT launch primaries for 2020 presidential elections
- Candidates announced in what is being seen as a showdown between the self-ruled island’s pro-independence and pro-unification camps
- Popular Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu is ahead of other potential contenders – including Tsai Ing-wen – in most opinion polls
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Supporters of Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu, from the Kuomintang, hold Taiwanese flags during a campaign event in Taipei on June 1. Photo: AFP