Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters in Taipei carry banners saying "reject red media" and "safeguard the nation's democracy" during a rally against pro-China media on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Politics

Taiwan set for pro-mainland fake news deluge before its elections

  • Reports that China rescued Taiwanese tourists stranded in Japan during typhoon were fake, but social media boosted their impact
  • Police are probing false claims that the Taipei government funded Hong Kong protests
Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:18pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:18pm, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters in Taipei carry banners saying "reject red media" and "safeguard the nation's democracy" during a rally against pro-China media on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Supporters of Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu, from the Kuomintang, hold Taiwanese flags during a campaign event in Taipei on June 1. Photo: AFP
Politics

Taiwan’s DPP and KMT launch primaries for 2020 presidential elections

  • Candidates announced in what is being seen as a showdown between the self-ruled island’s pro-independence and pro-unification camps
  • Popular Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu is ahead of other potential contenders – including Tsai Ing-wen – in most opinion polls
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 11:30pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:55am, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Supporters of Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu, from the Kuomintang, hold Taiwanese flags during a campaign event in Taipei on June 1. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.