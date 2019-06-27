Thousands of Chinese officials were held to account after the last round of pollution inspections. Photo: Reuters
China prepares for next round of nationwide inspections in ‘war on pollution’
- Teams of inspectors waiting for green light to begin two years of investigations, environment vice-minister says
- Focus will be on state-owned enterprises and government ministries
The sorting of household waste is more of a novelty than the norm in China. Photo: Xinhua
Can China sort its household waste recycling problem by 2020?
- After two decades of inaction, Chinese President Xi Jinping has set a deadline for the nation
- Small, local successes show education is the key
