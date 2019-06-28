A member of the crowd waves the flag of China as Pope Francis leaves following the weekly general audience at St Peter's Square earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Catholic Church accuses China of intimidating Vatican loyalists
- Holy See’s request to stop pressuring those emerging from underground church is latest strain on historic deal with Beijing
- Priests and bishops have to register with the state, but some fear the declaration they have to sign jeopardises their loyalty to the Pope
