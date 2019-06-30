The National Development and Reform Commission says it has widened access to agriculture, mining and manufacturing. Photo: Simon Song
China loosens curbs on foreign investment with new ‘negative list’
- Beijing says it has reduced the number of sectors subject to restrictions, including petroleum and gas exploration
- It comes after agreement with Washington to restart trade talks
Topic | Trade
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks during their meeting in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: AFP
‘China hasn’t won, but it hasn’t lost either’ as trade talks with US enter new stage
- Meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Osaka helped to ease tensions, but response in Beijing has been cautious
- They agreed to a truce and to restart negotiations, though differences remain
Topic | G20
