China’s amnesty will be no benefit to people like Bo Xilai, the former Chongqing party boss who was sentenced to life imprisonment for corruption in 2013. Photo: AFP
No joy for corrupt officials as China announces amnesty to mark nation’s 70th anniversary
- Veterans of Sino-Japanese war – which ended 74 years ago – among those likely to be set free, state media says
- Nine categories of convicts will be pardoned, but actual numbers will not be disclosed until cases have been reviewed by the courts
There are no details about which prisoners would be released as part of the amnesty. Photo: AFP
