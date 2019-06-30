Channels

China’s amnesty will be no benefit to people like Bo Xilai, the former Chongqing party boss who was sentenced to life imprisonment for corruption in 2013. Photo: AFP
Politics

No joy for corrupt officials as China announces amnesty to mark nation’s 70th anniversary

  • Veterans of Sino-Japanese war – which ended 74 years ago – among those likely to be set free, state media says
  • Nine categories of convicts will be pardoned, but actual numbers will not be disclosed until cases have been reviewed by the courts
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 4:27pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:27pm, 30 Jun, 2019

China’s amnesty will be no benefit to people like Bo Xilai, the former Chongqing party boss who was sentenced to life imprisonment for corruption in 2013. Photo: AFP
There are no details about which prisoners would be released as part of the amnesty. Photo: AFP
Politics

China mulls prisoner amnesty for 70th anniversary of People’s Republic

  • Legislation under consideration but no details on inmates who would qualify
  • Proposal comes four years after about 31,000 prisoners released for World War II commemorations
Topic |   China's Communist Party
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 7:00am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:11pm, 27 Jun, 2019

There are no details about which prisoners would be released as part of the amnesty. Photo: AFP
