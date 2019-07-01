Terry Gou has taken a clear lead ahead of the KMT primaries this month. Photo: AP
Billionaire Foxconn boss Terry Gou opens up clear lead over KMT rivals in race to become next president of Taiwan
- Latest polls show Gou’s support reaching 33 per cent while his rival Han Kuo-yu has slipped to 22 per cent
- Han’s support has slipped following a series of errors while his rival’s support for the island’s sovereignty has helped bolster his position
Lieutenant General Shao Yuanming accused acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan of sending the wrong message to Taiwanese separatists. Photo: Minnie Chan
Chinese general tells US to stop using Taiwan, South China Sea to stir up trouble
- Washington’s support for Taipei sends ‘wrong message’ to independence-leaning forces on self-ruled island, Lieutenant General Shao Yuanming says at Shangri-La Dialogue
- Chinese military will ‘resolutely defend the unity of our motherland at all costs’, he says
