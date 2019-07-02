Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je holds a brief news conference ahead of his three-day visit to the mainland on Wednesday, where he will lead a delegation to the annual Taipei-Shanghai City Forum. Photo: Central News Agency
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je heads to Shanghai to shore up presidential election hopes
- Mainland city visit will be closely watched by political and social observers in Taiwan
- Three-day trip seen as popularity test for potential candidate in 2020 polls
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen heads to the Caribbean on a 12-day trip next week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese president to go on ‘democracy mission’ to Caribbean allies, with stops in the United States
- Tsai Ing-wen expected to use American stopovers to cement partnership with the United States, observer says
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
