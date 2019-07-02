Channels

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je holds a brief news conference ahead of his three-day visit to the mainland on Wednesday, where he will lead a delegation to the annual Taipei-Shanghai City Forum. Photo: Central News Agency
Politics

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je heads to Shanghai to shore up presidential election hopes

  • Mainland city visit will be closely watched by political and social observers in Taiwan
  • Three-day trip seen as popularity test for potential candidate in 2020 polls
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 5:59pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:59pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen heads to the Caribbean on a 12-day trip next week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Taiwanese president to go on ‘democracy mission’ to Caribbean allies, with stops in the United States

  • Tsai Ing-wen expected to use American stopovers to cement partnership with the United States, observer says
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 4:22pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:09pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen heads to the Caribbean on a 12-day trip next week. Photo: EPA-EFE
