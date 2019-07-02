Gao Zhenyu, 61, head of the Religious and Ethnic Affairs Commission in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region, is under investigation for alleged “serious violations of law and discipline”. Photo: Weibo
Chinese religion official in corruption spotlight ‘in aftermath of mosque demolition protest’
- Gao Zhenyu in detention less than a year after rally in Ningxia forces authorities to call off plans to destroy building
