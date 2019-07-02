Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Gao Zhenyu, 61, head of the Religious and Ethnic Affairs Commission in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region, is under investigation for alleged “serious violations of law and discipline”. Photo: Weibo
Politics

Chinese religion official in corruption spotlight ‘in aftermath of mosque demolition protest’

  • Gao Zhenyu in detention less than a year after rally in Ningxia forces authorities to call off plans to destroy building
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 9:00pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Gao Zhenyu, 61, head of the Religious and Ethnic Affairs Commission in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region, is under investigation for alleged “serious violations of law and discipline”. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.