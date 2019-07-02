Channels

Wang Qishan, 71, has not taken a public role in the trade war between China and the US. Photo: AP
Is ‘firefighter’ Wang Qishan working behind the scenes on trade talks?

  • Chinese vice-president tells visiting Mexican foreign affairs secretary that his main task now is helping Xi Jinping with ‘ceremonial diplomacy’
  • There is speculation he has played a quiet role in negotiations with Washington given his experience in dealing with the US
Topic |   Wang Qishan
Jun Mai  

Wendy Wu  

Published: 10:30pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:10pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Despite Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s G20 handshake, mistrust and disputes persist in US-China trade war

  • Analysts on both sides agree leaders’ meeting in Osaka did little to alter the big picture for US-China relations
  • Reprieve for Huawei may be encouraging, but ‘it may have little to do with actual change of heart in either side’s strategic calculus’, academic says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 2:58am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:36pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
