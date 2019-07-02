Wang Qishan, 71, has not taken a public role in the trade war between China and the US. Photo: AP
Is ‘firefighter’ Wang Qishan working behind the scenes on trade talks?
- Chinese vice-president tells visiting Mexican foreign affairs secretary that his main task now is helping Xi Jinping with ‘ceremonial diplomacy’
- There is speculation he has played a quiet role in negotiations with Washington given his experience in dealing with the US
Topic | Wang Qishan
Wang Qishan, 71, has not taken a public role in the trade war between China and the US. Photo: AP
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Despite Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s G20 handshake, mistrust and disputes persist in US-China trade war
- Analysts on both sides agree leaders’ meeting in Osaka did little to alter the big picture for US-China relations
- Reprieve for Huawei may be encouraging, but ‘it may have little to do with actual change of heart in either side’s strategic calculus’, academic says
Topic | US-China trade war
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen