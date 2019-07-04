Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s pork production is returning to normal, the government says. Photo: AP
Politics

Chinese officials report slowdown in African swine fever

  • Just 44 new cases recorded in first six months of 2019
  • Farmers say many outbreaks are not reported, with local officials unwilling to verify the disease
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:41pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:36pm, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s pork production is returning to normal, the government says. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A pig in a pen in My Duc district, Hanoi. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Millions of pigs in Asia culled, as swine fever outbreak spreads across the region

  • Since first being reported last August in China’s Liaoning province, it has been found in animals in Vietnam, Laos, Mongolia, Cambodia and North Korea, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation said
  • According to estimates by Netherlands’ Rabobank, 1 in 2 pigs in China will die, either after contracting African swine fever or from culling
Topic |   African swine fever
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 2:45am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:45am, 1 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A pig in a pen in My Duc district, Hanoi. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.