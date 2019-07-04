China’s pork production is returning to normal, the government says. Photo: AP
Chinese officials report slowdown in African swine fever
- Just 44 new cases recorded in first six months of 2019
- Farmers say many outbreaks are not reported, with local officials unwilling to verify the disease
A pig in a pen in My Duc district, Hanoi. Photo: AP
Millions of pigs in Asia culled, as swine fever outbreak spreads across the region
- Since first being reported last August in China’s Liaoning province, it has been found in animals in Vietnam, Laos, Mongolia, Cambodia and North Korea, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation said
- According to estimates by Netherlands’ Rabobank, 1 in 2 pigs in China will die, either after contracting African swine fever or from culling
