Illustration: Tian Yan
China’s academics join calls for reform and opening up
- Prescriptions for change are being publicly suggested by Chinese experts as trade conflicts with the West appear set to continue
- Pushing ahead with reform considered crucial as US tariff war pushes investors to relocate supply chains away from China
The United States should be more conciliatory in its approach to dealing with China, according to a letter by 100 US academics and former policy advisers. Photo: AP
US actions hurting relations with China, 100 academics, policy advisers say in open letter to Donald Trump
- Signatories, including former assistant secretary of state for east Asian and Pacific affairs Susan Thornton, say they are ‘deeply concerned about the growing deterioration’ of ties between the two countries
- US ‘cannot significantly slow China’s rise without damaging itself’, they say
