Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je poses for pictures with supporters on the campaign trail last November. Photo: AFP
Politics

Taipei’s ‘nonconformist’ mayor Ko Wen-je tries to paint himself as man Beijing can trust despite past stance on independence

  • Independent politician uses trip to mainland China to express support for friendly relations, saying we are all part of ‘one big family’
  • Careful positioning offers Ko a chance to present himself as an alternative to traditional mainland friendly opposition
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 10:02pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:02pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je poses for pictures with supporters on the campaign trail last November. Photo: AFP
Terry Gou has taken a clear lead ahead of the KMT primaries this month. Photo: AP
Politics

Billionaire Foxconn boss Terry Gou opens up clear lead over KMT rivals in race to become next president of Taiwan

  • Latest polls show Gou’s support reaching 33 per cent while his rival Han Kuo-yu has slipped to 22 per cent
  • Han’s support has slipped following a series of errors while his rival’s support for the island’s sovereignty has helped bolster his position
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 8:42pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:59pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Terry Gou has taken a clear lead ahead of the KMT primaries this month. Photo: AP
