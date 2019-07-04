Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je poses for pictures with supporters on the campaign trail last November. Photo: AFP
Taipei’s ‘nonconformist’ mayor Ko Wen-je tries to paint himself as man Beijing can trust despite past stance on independence
- Independent politician uses trip to mainland China to express support for friendly relations, saying we are all part of ‘one big family’
- Careful positioning offers Ko a chance to present himself as an alternative to traditional mainland friendly opposition
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Terry Gou has taken a clear lead ahead of the KMT primaries this month. Photo: AP
Billionaire Foxconn boss Terry Gou opens up clear lead over KMT rivals in race to become next president of Taiwan
- Latest polls show Gou’s support reaching 33 per cent while his rival Han Kuo-yu has slipped to 22 per cent
- Han’s support has slipped following a series of errors while his rival’s support for the island’s sovereignty has helped bolster his position
