This image taken on July 7, 2009 shows a large group of Han Chinese armed with sticks and shovels walking up a street in Urumqi. Photo: AFP
Uygurs, experts reflect on 10th anniversary of deadly riots in Xinjiang
- Riots in July 2009 began as a peaceful protest by Uygur students in Urumqi demanding answers about the killing of two factory workers 4,000km (2,500 miles) away
- But protests descended into violence, and at least 192 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured, most of them Han
Topic | Xinjiang
A watchtower on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
China calls Xinjiang camps training centres, but government’s own documents say otherwise, researcher finds
- A researcher’s review of government documents finds evidence of coercive internment, police presence and political brainwashing
- The findings refute China’s claims of ‘vocational education and training centres’ by quoting government reports not intended for international audiences
