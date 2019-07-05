Channels

This image taken on July 7, 2009 shows a large group of Han Chinese armed with sticks and shovels walking up a street in Urumqi. Photo: AFP
Politics

Uygurs, experts reflect on 10th anniversary of deadly riots in Xinjiang

  • Riots in July 2009 began as a peaceful protest by Uygur students in Urumqi demanding answers about the killing of two factory workers 4,000km (2,500 miles) away
  • But protests descended into violence, and at least 192 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured, most of them Han
Topic |   Xinjiang
DPA

DPA  

Published: 1:40pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:10pm, 5 Jul, 2019

This image taken on July 7, 2009 shows a large group of Han Chinese armed with sticks and shovels walking up a street in Urumqi. Photo: AFP
A watchtower on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
Politics

China calls Xinjiang camps training centres, but government’s own documents say otherwise, researcher finds

  • A researcher’s review of government documents finds evidence of coercive internment, police presence and political brainwashing
  • The findings refute China’s claims of ‘vocational education and training centres’ by quoting government reports not intended for international audiences
Topic |   Xinjiang
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Published: 4:21am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:51pm, 2 Jul, 2019

A watchtower on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
