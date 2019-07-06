Taipei mayor Ko wen-je meets Liu Jieyi, head of mainland’s Taiwan Affairs Office in Shanghai on Friday. Photo: Handout
Possible Taiwan presidential candidate Ko wen-je meets head of mainland China’s Taiwan Affairs Office
- Taipei mayor meets Liu Jieyi at end of three-day visit to Shanghai
- Officials agree Taiwan, mainland are part of ‘one big family’
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Taipei mayor Ko wen-je meets Liu Jieyi, head of mainland’s Taiwan Affairs Office in Shanghai on Friday. Photo: Handout
Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je poses for pictures with supporters on the campaign trail last November. Photo: AFP
Taipei’s ‘nonconformist’ mayor Ko Wen-je tries to paint himself as person Beijing can trust despite past stance on independence
- Independent politician uses trip to mainland China to express support for friendly relations, saying we are all part of ‘one big family’
- Careful positioning offers Ko a chance to present himself as an alternative to traditional mainland friendly opposition
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je poses for pictures with supporters on the campaign trail last November. Photo: AFP