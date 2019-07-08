Liao Qiang (right) with members of his family during a service on Sunday at a church in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: AP
Early Rain church members attend first service after China crackdown
- Christian family joins congregation in Taiwan amid uncertainty for the future
- Pastor Wang Yi remains detained in China
The Dalai Lama. Photo: EPA
Nepal bans Tibetans from celebrating Dalai Lama’s birthday, citing security concerns
- The Dalai Lama turned 84 on Saturday and his followers in Nepal had hoped to celebrate the occasion in the capital, Kathmandu
- China, which regards the Dalai Lama as a dangerous separatist, has been increasing its influence in the Himalayan nation
