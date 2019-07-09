With flooding becoming more likely in some Chinese cities, and drought on the rise in others, Beijing is calling on international expertise to help in the fight against climate change. Photo: AP
China taps into global expertise in climate change battle against increasing floods and drought
- First overseas office for top pedigree climate adaptation experts opens in Beijing
- While much work has been done on mitigation, focus turns to adapting to changing circumstances of global warming
Topic | Climate change
Bai Tian, the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia, with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad last year. Photo: Twitter
There is a ‘ray of hope’ in US-China trade war after Donald Trump and Xi Jinping met at G20, says Beijing’s ambassador to Malaysia
- During his keynote address, Bai Tian claimed a stable US-China relationship would benefit not only the two countries but also the rest of the world
- He also characterised China’s belt and road initiative as a platform for international cooperation that has been widely embraced
Topic | US-China trade war
