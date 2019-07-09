The year-old US-China trade war has become the single most important factor in the global economy and markets, giant asset manager BlackRock says. Photo: AP
BlackRock sees a tepid second-half China economy despite stimulus, citing trade war woes
- Asset manager lowers China-linked emerging market equities, calling investors ‘overly optimistic’ about the effect of Beijing’s stimulus measures
- Protracted trade war has become the single most important driver in the global economy and markets, firm says
Topic | US-China trade war
The year-old US-China trade war has become the single most important factor in the global economy and markets, giant asset manager BlackRock says. Photo: AP
The latest pleasantries between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Osaka shouldn’t lead investors to think trade is no longer a problem for their portfolios. Photo: Reuters
