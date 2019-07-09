Channels

The year-old US-China trade war has become the single most important factor in the global economy and markets, giant asset manager BlackRock says. Photo: AP
Politics

BlackRock sees a tepid second-half China economy despite stimulus, citing trade war woes

  • Asset manager lowers China-linked emerging market equities, calling investors ‘overly optimistic’ about the effect of Beijing’s stimulus measures
  • Protracted trade war has become the single most important driver in the global economy and markets, firm says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 2:29am, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:39am, 9 Jul, 2019

The year-old US-China trade war has become the single most important factor in the global economy and markets, giant asset manager BlackRock says. Photo: AP
The latest pleasantries between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Osaka shouldn’t lead investors to think trade is no longer a problem for their portfolios. Photo: Reuters
Hannah Anderson
Despite Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s G20 handshake, trade woes will remain a drag on markets, especially in Asia

  • Slowing global growth will negatively impact trade, while Sino-US talks have had too many twists and turns for investors to become complacent, despite the good optics coming out of Osaka
Hannah Anderson

Hannah Anderson  

Published: 3:00am, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:33am, 6 Jul, 2019

The latest pleasantries between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Osaka shouldn’t lead investors to think trade is no longer a problem for their portfolios. Photo: Reuters
