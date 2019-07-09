Channels

China had asked Sweden to extradite Qiao Jianjun on suspicion of breach of trust and fraud relating to the embezzlement of around US$11 million. Photo: Shutterstock
Politics

Sweden refuses request from China to extradite former official Qiao Jianjun

  • Swedish court says he will not be sent back to China due to the risk that he would face persecution because of his political activity
  • Qiao is accused by Beijing of embezzling millions of dollars
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:26pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:26pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Sweden’s Supreme Court turned down Beijing’s extradition request last month. Photo: Alamy
Diplomacy

Don’t be a safe haven for criminals, China urges Sweden in call to extradite fugitive Qiao Jianjun

  • Chinese ambassador to Sweden Gui Congyou appeals for former grain official to be handed over to Beijing despite court ruling against extradition
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 1:54pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:04pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Sweden’s Supreme Court turned down Beijing’s extradition request last month. Photo: Alamy
