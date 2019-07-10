Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Liu Juefan fears her husband Zhang Baocheng will face a heavy sentence because of the terrorism charge. Photo: AFP
Politics

Chinese activist, critic of Communist Party Zhang Baocheng arrested for ‘promoting terrorism’

  • Zhang Baocheng was a member of now-defunct New Citizens Movement, which campaigned for democracy and government transparency
  • Wife Liu Juefan fears 60-year-old being accused of terrorism will lead to a heavy prison sentence
Topic |   Human rights in China
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:04pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:04pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Liu Juefan fears her husband Zhang Baocheng will face a heavy sentence because of the terrorism charge. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Li Wenzu and Wang Guangwei, the wife and son of jailed lawyer Wang Quanzhang, outside the prison in Shandong with his sister Wang Quanxiu (right). Photo: Handout
Politics

Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang ‘is a changed man’, says wife after first meeting in four years

  • Li Wenzu expresses concern about husband’s condition after she and their son were finally allowed to visit him in prison
  • Wang was detained in 2015 during the ‘709 crackdown’ but only formally sentenced in January
Topic |   Human rights in China
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau  

Published: 3:53pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:18am, 29 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Li Wenzu and Wang Guangwei, the wife and son of jailed lawyer Wang Quanzhang, outside the prison in Shandong with his sister Wang Quanxiu (right). Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.