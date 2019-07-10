Liu Juefan fears her husband Zhang Baocheng will face a heavy sentence because of the terrorism charge. Photo: AFP
Chinese activist, critic of Communist Party Zhang Baocheng arrested for ‘promoting terrorism’
- Zhang Baocheng was a member of now-defunct New Citizens Movement, which campaigned for democracy and government transparency
- Wife Liu Juefan fears 60-year-old being accused of terrorism will lead to a heavy prison sentence
Topic | Human rights in China
Li Wenzu and Wang Guangwei, the wife and son of jailed lawyer Wang Quanzhang, outside the prison in Shandong with his sister Wang Quanxiu (right). Photo: Handout
Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang ‘is a changed man’, says wife after first meeting in four years
- Li Wenzu expresses concern about husband’s condition after she and their son were finally allowed to visit him in prison
- Wang was detained in 2015 during the ‘709 crackdown’ but only formally sentenced in January
