The Spectrum of the Seas cruise shop, docked in Singapore, is typical of the new generation of cruise liners. About 30 million people worldwide are expected to go on a cruise this year, up nearly 70 per cent from a decade ago, according to the Cruise Lines International Association. Photo: AFP
Chinese tourist-led cruise ship boom sails into troubled environmental waters
- China cruise market now second largest in the world after the US
- But new ‘monster liners’ are fuelling fears of air and ocean contamination
Topic | Environment
Chinese tourists shop in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: TNS
Chinese tourists still love Los Angeles despite overall decline in visits to US
- Travel and hospitality businesses say the stream of visitors from China has been helped by their efforts to promote the city on Chinese social media
- They also say that Los Angeles is still a top destination because of its reputation as the entertainment capital of the world
Topic | Chinese tourists
