The Spectrum of the Seas cruise shop, docked in Singapore, is typical of the new generation of cruise liners. About 30 million people worldwide are expected to go on a cruise this year, up nearly 70 per cent from a decade ago, according to the Cruise Lines International Association. Photo: AFP
Politics

Chinese tourist-led cruise ship boom sails into troubled environmental waters

  • China cruise market now second largest in the world after the US
  • But new ‘monster liners’ are fuelling fears of air and ocean contamination
Topic |   Environment
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:48pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:48pm, 11 Jul, 2019

The Spectrum of the Seas cruise shop, docked in Singapore, is typical of the new generation of cruise liners. About 30 million people worldwide are expected to go on a cruise this year, up nearly 70 per cent from a decade ago, according to the Cruise Lines International Association. Photo: AFP
Chinese tourists shop in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

Chinese tourists still love Los Angeles despite overall decline in visits to US

  • Travel and hospitality businesses say the stream of visitors from China has been helped by their efforts to promote the city on Chinese social media
  • They also say that Los Angeles is still a top destination because of its reputation as the entertainment capital of the world
Topic |   Chinese tourists
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:02pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:01pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Chinese tourists shop in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: TNS
