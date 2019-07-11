Tsai Ing-wen sets off on Thursday to visit four allies in the Caribbean, as well as the United States in both directions. Photo: Office of the President, Republic of China (Taiwan)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen heads to US, warning of threat from ‘overseas forces’
- Visit to the island’s Caribbean allies will include stops in the United States for four nights in total
- She vows to work with countries with similar ideas ‘to ensure stability of the democratic system’
Topic | Taiwan
Tsai Ing-wen sets off on Thursday to visit four allies in the Caribbean, as well as the United States in both directions. Photo: Office of the President, Republic of China (Taiwan)
The United States has been Taiwan’s main arms supplier. Photo: Reuters
Beijing demands US halt biggest arms sale to Taiwan of Donald Trump’s presidency
- Pentagon agency approved US$2.2 billion sale on Monday – the fourth since Trump took over at the White House
- Taipei government says deal shows US support against Beijing threat and normalises US arms sales to Taiwan
Topic | Taiwan
The United States has been Taiwan’s main arms supplier. Photo: Reuters